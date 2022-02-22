Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
NZ-W Vs IND-W, 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh's Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 63 Runs

New Zealand women had scored 191/5 in fourth ODI match that was reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain, while India got bundled out for 128.

Richa Ghosh on Tuesday became the Indian player with fastest Women’s ODI fifty. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 12:07 pm

New Zealand women continued their dominance over India in the ongoing five-match ODI series with a 63-run win in the fourth game. Richa Ghosh’s quickfire fifty went in vain as India women failed to chase 192 runs against New Zealand in 20 overs at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The match which was reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain saw the White Ferns posting a mammoth total of 191/5 on the board after getting an invitation to bat first.

Amelia Kerr was the star performer for the hosts with unbeaten 68 off 33 balls, laced with 11 fours and one six. Suzie Bates’ 41 off 26, Amy Sattherthwaite’s 32 off 16 and Sophie Devine’s 32 off 24 also helped the team’s cause as all Indian bowlers, except Rajeshwari Gayakwad conceded at a high economy rate.

Gayakwad returned figures of 1/26 in her four overs, while the costliest Indian bowler was Deepti Sharma who leaked 49 runs in her quota of four overs while scalping a wicket.

In reply of the big total, India women could score only 128 runs before getting bundled out in 17.5 overs. Richa (52 off 29) and Mithali Raj (30 off 28) showed some resistance, but lacked support from the other batters as Smriti Mandhana (13 off 15) was the only other Indian player to score in double digits.

Notably, Richa had raced to her fifty off 26 balls which is the fastest Women's ODI fifty by an Indian player.

India women have lost all the five games they have played in their ongoing tour to New Zealand so far. They first lost the one-off T20I game before losing four ODIs in a row. The final ODI between the sides will be played at the same venue on February 24.

