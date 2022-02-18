Friday, Feb 18, 2022
NZ Vs IND, 3rd ODI: New Zealand Women Beat India By 3 Wickets, Seal Series

Lauren Down's unbeaten 64 off 52 helped New Zealand chase down 280-run target in the 3rd ODI against India.

New Zealand women completed second highest successful chase in women's ODI history on Friday. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:14 am

New Zealand women on Friday completed second highest successful chase in the history of women's ODI to hand India a 3-wicket loss. With the win, New Zealand sealed the five-match ODI series with two matches to go. (More Cricket News)

Chasing a big taget of 280 runs, New Zealand didn’t have a good start as they lost the first two wickets for mere 14 runs, thanks to the spell of Jhulan Goswami who dismissed both the opening batters cheaply in consecutive overs.

Amy Satterthwaite (59) and Amelia Kerr (67) then stitched 103 runs for the third wicket to take White Ferns out of hot water. India got some grip in the game after claiming some wickets in between but Lauren Down’s unbeaten 64 off 52 took them home with five balls remaining.

Jhulan Goswami was the standout bowler with figures of 3/47 while India’s ODI debutant Renuka Singh scalped one wicket for 59 runs in her quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Indian openers Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma provided India a splendid start by stitching 100 runs for the first wicket. Meghana then lost her wicket to Rosemary Mair but not before thrashing the New Zealand bowlers all around the park during his 41-ball 61, that was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes. Not long after, Shafali too followed her with 51 off 57.

India kept losing wickets in regular intervals but Deepti Sharma’s run-a-ball 69 not out ensured the side didn’t lose momentum. The Women in Blue posted 279 runs on the board before getting bundled out on 279.

However, even that big score couldn't keep New Zealand away from their winning momentum as the side sealed the ODI series with two matches to go. 

