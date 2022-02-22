Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Mithali Raj Says Women’s World Cup Win Will Make ‘Real Difference’ For Indian Fans

Mithali Raj feels the recent experiences of the two World Cup finals in 2017 and 2019 will help India at the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Mithali Raj Says Women’s World Cup Win Will Make ‘Real Difference’ For Indian Fans
Mithali Raj has led India to two ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017. Twitter/@BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 2:42 pm

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj feels if the Women in Blue could win the World Cup in New Zealand, it would make a “real difference” for their home fans in India. (More Cricket News)

Mithali, who has led India to two World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017, feels that a World Cup trophy amid chances of a Women’s IPL would be great for women’s cricket in India.

“I can only imagine what its (winning World Cup) effect would be,” wrote Mithali in her column for ICC.

Related stories

NZ-W Vs IND-W: Brooke Halliday Ruled Out Of 5th ODI After Close Contact With COVID Case

NZ-W Vs IND-W, 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh's Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 63 Runs

“Not only would it mean so much for the players and our families, but it would make a real difference for all our fans back home in India, where there is already great anticipation for a Women’s IPL.

“Our fans are some of the most passionate in the world and we know that they will be watching on. I’m sure if we did win, we would be able to hear them all the way from New Zealand.”

Notably, Mithali was the captain of the Indian team when they reached the final of 2005 ODI World Cup where they lost to Australia by 98 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion. She also led the Women in Blue to the final in 2017 edition where they lost to England by a bare margin of 9 runs at Lord’s, London.

Mithali RajMithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. (ICC)

In 2019, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team suffered an 85-run loss at the hands of Australia in the final of T20 World Cup that took place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mithali feels the recent experiences of the two finals will help India at the upcoming 50-over World Cup that starts on March 4 in New Zealand.

“We have now been the beaten finalists in the most recent 50-over and 20-over World Cup finals and have learnt so much from those experiences that we will take into this World Cup in New Zealand,” said Mithali.

“We have shown that we are more than capable of winning the trophy, it is now just a case of doing it and the impact of doing so would be incredible.”

On the other hand, the Indian Women’s team has had a forgettable outing in New Zealand as they have lost all their five matches - one off T20I and four ODIs - played in the tour so far. The fifth and final ODI between the sides takes place on February 24.

Tags

Sports Cricket Mithali Raj ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Harmanpreet Kaur India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ India Women's Tour Of New Zealand India Women's Cricket Team New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Announce 16-Member White-Ball Squad For Pakistan Tour

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Announce 16-Member White-Ball Squad For Pakistan Tour

Pakistan Super League 2022: Lahore Qalandars Pacer Haris Rauf Slaps Teammate Kamran Ghulam - Watch

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars End League Stage At 2nd Spot Despite Loss To Peshawar Zalmi

La Liga 2021-22: Celta Vigo Held To 1-1 Draw At Home By Last-Placed Levante

NZ-W Vs IND-W: Brooke Halliday Ruled Out Of 5th ODI After Close Contact With COVID Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title