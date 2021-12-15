ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India Face Pakistan In Campaign Opener - Complete Schedule

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup beginning in New Zealand on March 4, the ICC announced on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The first set of games will see two massive rivalries take the centre stage, with Australia taking on defending champions England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and last edition’s runners-up India facing Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6.

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.

On the basis of team rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to Covid-related uncertainty.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four sides will qualify for the semifinals.

The first semifinal will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30 while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semifinal on March 31 and the final on April 3. Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

The last global women’s event played was the T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020 when the hosts won by beating India in the final. India will be touring New Zealand before the World Cup, serving as ideal preparation for the mega event.

In 2021, India women played 11 ODIs winning just three. While the Mithali Raj-led side lost the home series to South Africa 4-1, they suffered an identical 2-1 series defeat against England and Australia away.

India’s schedule in 2022 Women’s World Cup

India vs Pakistan – March 6

India vs New Zealand – March 10

India vs West Indies – March 12

India vs England – March 16

India vs Australia – March 19

India vs Bangladesh – March 22

India vs South Africa – March 27