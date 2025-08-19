Celtic Vs Kairat Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops are in UCL action
Celtic will be favourites against FC Kairat
Live Streaming info and other details
Scottish giants Celtic FC face FC Kairat of Kazakhstan in their first leg match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Tuesday. Watch the Celtic vs Kairat football match live tonight.
Brendan Rodgers's Scottish Premiership champions are one of the four teams to get a direct ticket to the playoffs. And they are potentially 180 minutes away from making a fourth straight appearance in the group stage of the Champions League.
Last season, they pocketed 12 points from three wins, three draws and qualified for the Champions League knockouts. In the play-offs, they challenged the might of Bayern Munich over two legs, but eventually lost the tie 3-2 (1-2, 1-1), and finished 21st in the final standings.
Kairat, meanwhile, are seeking to become only the second Kazakh team to qualify for the Champions League. Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men have survived three rounds to reach the qualifying playoffs.
In the first round, they beat Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia (1-1, 2-0), KuPS of Finland (0-2, 3-0) with a stunning second leg fight back, before forcing a penalty shoot-out against Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Celtic and Kairat Almaty in a UEFA competition.
Celtic Vs Kairat Live Streaming - UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs 1st Leg
When is the Celtic Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?
The Celtic Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 at 12:30am IST at Celtic Park.
Where to watch the Celtic Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?
The Celtic Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.