New Zealand Vs West Indies, Live Cricket Scores: NZ-W Face WI-W Test In ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Opener

Last time the ICC Women's ODI World Cup was held in New Zealand 22 years ago, the White Ferns won their maiden and only title. New Zealand will look to repeat that feat as the 12th edition of the Women's World Cup starts Friday. But for the hosts to see it happen, they will need a strong start. And they face a strong West Indies side in the tournament opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. A good win and it will set the tone for Sophie Devine & Co. In fact, New Zealand made a statement of sorts by hammering India 4-1 in the five-match ODI series just before the tournament, then followed it up with a nine-wicket win over six-time champions Australia in their second warm-up game. They did lose to Pakistan in the first, but it will be considered a rare blip. In contrast, the Windies suffered 90-run and 81-run defeats against Australia and India respectively in a troubled build-up. Despite boasting some of the best talents in women's cricket, Stafanie Taylor's Windies continue to falter. But ignore the 2013 runners-up at your own peril, that seems to be the general feeling in New Zealand. Follow live cricket scores of New Zealand vs West Indies, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup here:

Squads:

New Zealand : Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Frances Mackay.