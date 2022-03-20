Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 2021-22 Match Against Monaco

Lionel Messi has been experiencing flu-like symptoms over the past couple of days, his club Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.

Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 2021-22 Match Against Monaco
Lionel Messi had missed matches for Paris Saint-Germain due to COVID-19. PSG

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 5:30 pm

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 2021-22 match at Monaco after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the past couple of days, his club said. Messi, who joined PSG last summer, has been struggling throughout his first season in the French league. (More Football News)

Before Sunday's trip to Monaco, Messi has scored just seven goals in 26 games in all competitions. It's a stark contrast compared to his figures from last season when he bagged 38 goals with Barcelona.

In addition to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, PSG will also be missing Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Angel di María, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera at the Stade Louis II.

Related stories

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jeered During Paris Saint-Germain’s Home Win Against Bordeaux

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Hint At Post-Lionel Messi Era With Youthful Squad

Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi Star For Paris Saint-Germain To Beat Saint-Etienne

PSG has a 15-point lead at the top of the standings as it chases a record-equaling 10th French title. Lagging 15 points behind PSG and chasing a runner-up finish, Marseille and Nice meet at the Stade Velodrome in Sunday's showcase match. Nice will be missing suspended defender Dante.  

Tags

Sports Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain PSG PSG Vs Monaco Ligue 1 2021-22 French Ligue 1 Ballon D’Or Barcelona Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Hopes Lie On Lakshya Sen At All England Open 2022

Indian Hopes Lie On Lakshya Sen At All England Open 2022

Shane Warne’s Family And Friends Say Goodbye At Private Funeral

Shane Warne’s Family And Friends Say Goodbye At Private Funeral