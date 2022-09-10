Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Ligue 1 2022-23: Lens Go Top With Win Over Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain host Brest on Saturday and Marseille take on Lille at Stade Velodrome in French football league.

Lens are undefeated in their last 15 league games dating to April. Courtesy: Twitter (@_owurakuampofo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 9:25 am

Centre back Kevin Danso led Lens to a 1-0 win against Troyes and the unbeaten northern side moved to the top of the French league. (More Football News)

Danso escaped his marker in the 39th minute and headed the ball home from Przemyslaw Frankowski's free kick on Friday.

Lens created more chances after the interval but could not find a cutting edge.

Lens was off to an excellent start with five wins in its seven opening games, drawing the other two. Franck Haise's players moved one point above Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, which both have one match in hand.

Lens was undefeated in its last 15 league games dating to April.

Troyes remained in 11th place, 10 points off the pace.

PSG hosts Brest on Saturday and Marseille plays against Lille at Stade Velodrome.

