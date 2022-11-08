Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Lakshya Sen Reaches Career-Best Sixth In BWF Rankings

The 21-year-old Lakshya Sen, who has been in sensational form this season, has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments.

Lakshya Sen has been in tremendous form in 2022.
Lakshya Sen has been in tremendous form in 2022. AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 4:29 pm

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to achieve a career-best sixth in the latest BWF World Rankings. (More Badminton News)

The 21-year-old from Almora, who has been in sensational form this season, has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments. Newly-crowned French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also climbed one spot to return to their career best ranking of seven in men's doubles. 

The Indian duo won two BWF world tour titles -- India Open super 500 and French Open super 750, claimed gold at Birmingham Games besides securing a first-ever bronze at World Championships. 

They also played a pivotal role in India winning the Thomas Cup.

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also moved up to achieve their career-high rankings of 23 and 28 respectively.

While Treesa and Gayatri jumped five places, Tanisha and Ishaan improved two spots in the latest chart.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who hasn't played any tournament since the Birmingham Games due to an ankle injury, also moved up a place to become world number five.

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy remained static at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

Related stories

French Open 2022: Lakshya Sen To Start Campaign Against Kidambi Srikanth In An All-Indian Affair

Denmark 2022: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Enter Pre-Quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal Makes First Round Exit

BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Rises To Career-High Eighth

Tags

Sports BWF Rankings Lakshya Sen PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand Badminton
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read