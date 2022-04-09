Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
La Liga Recap: Sevilla Beat Granada 4-2 To Overtake Barcelona In Points Table

Sevilla's first win in five rounds lifted them three points clear of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, which both have games over the weekend.

Ivan Rakitic sets up Rafa Mir's injury-time goal with a superb headed pass. Courtesy: Twitter (@SevillaFC_ENG)

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 10:48 am

Sevilla scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league. (More Football News)

Sevilla's first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which both have games over the weekend. Runaway leader Real Madrid was nine points clear before hosting Getafe on Saturday.

Sevilla was staring at another costly stumble after Víctor Díaz equalized by heading home a corner kick with just two minutes remaining in regulation time to make it 2-2.

But the hosts pressed for the winner which came when striker Rafa Mir steered in a superb headed pass by Ivan Rakitic after Papu Gómez found him in the area with a lob.

Gómez, who entered the game with Mir with around 20 minutes left, capped the victory by scoring after Oliver Torres squared the ball into the heart of the box in the ninth and final minute of injury time.

“We showed our character,” said Mir after recording his ninth league goal of the campaign. 

“We have not been on a good run recently. (But) we said we will fight until the finish. Our fans can't doubt that.” 

Granada's Darwin Machis opened the scoring before Sevilla rallied to take the lead with goals by Diego Carlos in the 32nd and Lucas Ocampos in the 66th.

Granada's Raul Torrente had to be carried off on a stretcher after apparently hurting his leg with the game still scoreless.

