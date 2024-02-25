La Liga: Raphinha Stars As Barcelona Beat Getafe 4-0 - In Pics

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Oriol Romeu, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Carles Alena during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz shows a yellow card to Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Raphinha after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gives instructions to his players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.