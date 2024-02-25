Sports

La Liga: Raphinha Stars As Barcelona Beat Getafe 4-0 - In Pics

Raphinha made the most of starting again for Barcelona by scoring one goal and playing a part in two more to lead a 4-0 rout of Getafe on Saturday. Barcelona’s biggest win since September saw it move past Girona and provisionally claim second place in the Spanish league. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The Brazil winger then participated in passing moves to help João Félix and Frenkie de Jong add goals in the 53rd and 61st. Substitute Fermin López rounded it off with a goal in stoppage time. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday. Girona, which fell into third place, is one point adrift of Barcelona before playing Rayo Vallecano on Monday.