La Liga: Raphinha Stars As Barcelona Beat Getafe 4-0 - In Pics

Raphinha made the most of starting again for Barcelona by scoring one goal and playing a part in two more to lead a 4-0 rout of Getafe on Saturday. Barcelona’s biggest win since September saw it move past Girona and provisionally claim second place in the Spanish league. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The Brazil winger then participated in passing moves to help João Félix and Frenkie de Jong add goals in the 53rd and 61st. Substitute Fermin López rounded it off with a goal in stoppage time. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday. Girona, which fell into third place, is one point adrift of Barcelona before playing Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

February 25, 2024

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Oriol Romeu, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Carles Alena during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz shows a yellow card to Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Raphinha after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gives instructions to his players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

