LA Clippers 115-110 Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Curry’s Return Not Enough In Tight Finish
The LA Clippers edged past the Golden State Warriors 115-110 in a closely contested NBA 2025-26 regular-season clash at the Intuit Dome, sealing the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The game remained tight through three quarters, with multiple lead changes, but the Clippers pulled away in the final period with a barrage of three-pointers. Bennedict Mathurin starred off the bench with 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Bogdan Bogdanović added 17 points, including crucial late triples. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points in his return from injury, but Golden State struggled from deep in the fourth quarter.
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