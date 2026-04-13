LA Clippers 115-110 Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Curry’s Return Not Enough In Tight Finish

The LA Clippers edged past the Golden State Warriors 115-110 in a closely contested NBA 2025-26 regular-season clash at the Intuit Dome, sealing the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The game remained tight through three quarters, with multiple lead changes, but the Clippers pulled away in the final period with a barrage of three-pointers. Bennedict Mathurin starred off the bench with 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Bogdan Bogdanović added 17 points, including crucial late triples. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points in his return from injury, but Golden State struggled from deep in the fourth quarter.

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NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA Basketball Game: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (7) gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high five during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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NBA 2025-26: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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