Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav Smashes 1000th Four Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav smashed the 1000th four in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Saturday. Umesh’s only four off Rashid Khan during his unbeaten 15-run knock against Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium was the 1000th in 70th innings of 35th match in this edition.

As many as 107 batters hit 1016 fours so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 41 fours in seven matches. Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw is second with 34 fours in seven matches. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is third with 30 fours in six innings.

As far as teams are concerned, Delhi Capitals have hit most number of fours that IPL 2022 has seen thus far. Eleven players from the Delhi franchise have contributed 115 fours of the 1016 fours in the ongoing tournament.

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders batters have the most number of the players with 14 batters from each side having hit fours. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s six players hit 83 fours in seven matches which are fewest among the 10 teams.

Fours By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Fours-Players-Most Fours

Delhi Capitals-7-115-11-Prithvi Shaw-(34 fours)

Gujarat Titans-7-114-10-Hardik Pandya-(30 fours)

Bangalore Challengers-8-108-12-Faf du Plessis-(24 fours)

Lucknow Super Giants-7-107-10-Quinton de Kock-(25 fours)

Kolkata Knight Riders-8-105-14-Shreyas Iyer-(26 fours)

Rajasthan Royals-7-99-8-Jos Buttler-(41 fours)

Mumbai Indians-7-98-12-Ishan Kishan-(22 fours)

Punjab Kings-7-94-14-Shikhar Dawan-(21 fours)

Chennai Super Kings-7-93-10-Robin Uthappa-(19 fours)

Sunrisers Hyderabad-7-83-6-Abhishek Sharma-(25 fours)

Total-36-1016-107-Jos-Buttler-(41 fours)

Other Records

Dwayne Bravo who scored 991 runs at an average of 25.41 in 113 matches, needs just nine runs to become the 11th batter from Chennai Super Kings to score 1000 runs in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan who scored 5998 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 126.64, needs just two runs to become the second batter after Virat Kohli (6402 runs in 215 matches) to complete 6000 runs in IPL.