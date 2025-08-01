Khalid Jamil To Have India Head Coach Role For ‘Two Or Three Years’, To Leave Jamshedpur FC

Khalid Jamil will take charge of the Indian men’s national football team for a period of “two or three years”, confirmed All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Friday, 1 August 2025. The 48-year-old head coach will leave his current position in charge of Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC to take the reins of the Men in Blue, becoming the first Indian to become the national team manager since 2011.