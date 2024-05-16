Sports

Kilmarnock Vs Celtic: Bhoys Win Third Consecutive Scottish Premiership Title

Celtic now have an unassailable six-point lead over their Old Firm rivals with one game to play, and they will celebrate their latest crown at home to St Mirren on Saturday

Celtic celebrate after James Forrest scores their third goal against Kilmarnock
Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership for the third consecutive season after a dominant 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Rangers beat Dundee United 5-2 on Tuesday to make Celtic wait an extra day to secure another league title, but the Hoops brushed aside Kilmarnock with little fuss. 

Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest scored in a dominant first half, with Matt O'Riley helping himself to a brace after the interval to cap a memorable display.

Celtic now have an unassailable six-point lead over their Old Firm rivals with one game to play, and they will celebrate their latest crown at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

Data Debrief: Bhoys closing in on rivals

Celtic have won the Scottish title for the 54th time, pulling them within one of rivals Rangers, who have lifted 55. 

They have also finished top of the pile in 12 of the last 13 seasons, their only failure to lift the trophy since 2011 coming when Steven Gerrard's Rangers went unbeaten in 2020-21.

