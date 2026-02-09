NBA: Scottie Barnes Helps Toronto Raptors Beat Indiana Pacers 122-104
Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 122-104 in the NBA on Monday (February 9, 2026). Barnes was 12 of 20 from the field and had six assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes. Toronto won their second straight to move 10 games above .500 at 32-22. RJ Barrett had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes in his Toronto debut following a trade with Golden State.
