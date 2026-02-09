NBA: Scottie Barnes Helps Toronto Raptors Beat Indiana Pacers 122-104

Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 122-104 in the NBA on Monday (February 9, 2026). Barnes was 12 of 20 from the field and had six assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes. Toronto won their second straight to move 10 games above .500 at 32-22. RJ Barrett had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes in his Toronto debut following a trade with Golden State.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard, right, as he goes in for a dunk during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) is double-teamed by Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) and R.J. Barrett (9) as he drives to the hoop during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, center, works his way to the hoop past Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) and Johnny Furphy (12) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, right, is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, front left, during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett, center left, is fouled on his way to the hoop by Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff, center right, during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) goes to the hoop past Indiana Pacers centre Jay Huff (32) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers centre Jay Huff, center, drives to the hoop between Toronto Raptors forwards R.J. Barrett, left, and Scottie Barnes (4) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives past Toronto forward Raptors Brandon Ingram, left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball game-Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, left, drives past Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukalashvili, right, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
