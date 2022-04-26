Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Khelo India Youth Games 2021 To Kick Off On June 4 With COVID Safety Protocols In Place

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed that 2-3 multipurpose halls, synthetic track, athletic track have been constructed for the event.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be held across five venues with around 8,500 players. Khelo India Youth Games

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 5:34 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which were postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be organised in the state from June 4 to June 13. (More Sports News)

The Games will be held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula. Around 8,500 players will participate in these games, he said.

The Chief Minister shared detailed information regarding the event with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur through video conference during the meeting of organizing and co-ordination committee of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held on Tuesday, an official statement said in Chandigarh.

Khattar said said that 2-3 multipurpose halls, synthetic track, athletic track have been constructed for the event.

Safety protocols will be followed in the event to reduced the threat of COVID-19.

