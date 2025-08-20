Khelo India Water Sports Festival Preview: 24 Gold Medals On Offer; Olympian Arjun Lal Jat In Fray

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala are among the top states in the first-ever national level, Open-age water sports competition that will be held at Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake from August 21 to 23

Khelo India Water Sports Festival Preview
More than 400 athletes will compete for the rowing, canoeing and kayaking events at Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
  • Khelo India Water Sports Festival a new addition to Khelo India calendar

  • Water skiing, shikhara boat spring and dragon boat race to be demonstration events

  • 36 states and Union Territories in action

The best national athletes in the country will vie for the 24 gold medals at stake in the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival to be held at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The three-day event, starting on Thursday (August 21, 2025) will see more than 400 compete for the medals events – rowing, canoeing and kayaking.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 will be the first consolidated Open-age category championships where all 14 kayaking and canoeing events and the 10 rowing events are Olympic events. To add to the glamour of the Water Games, there will be three demonstration events – water skiing, shikhara boat spring and dragon boat race.

The Games will see 36 states and Union Territories in action. Among them, all eyes will be on athletes from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala. “Since Services will not take part in these Games as a team, it will be good to see how the states compete and perform. The course has been prepared keeping all international specifications in mind and we are all set to go,” said competition manager Bilquis Mir, a former World Cupper canoeist and an Olympic judge.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival is a new addition to the Khelo India calendar. In 2025, two new events have been added. The Khelo India Beach Games took place in Diu in May. As per the Khelo Bharat Niti, both the Water Games and Beach Games are aimed at promoting sports and attracting tourism.

Suhani Meena, a water sports athlete from Madhya Pradesh who will participate in rowing, said she was elated at being in Kashmir. “This is a great opportunity for water sports athletes since we only get a few opportunities throughout the year to participate in a national-level event. Now the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 will give us a chance to excel,” she said.

For kayaking and canoeing, the last nationals held at Tehri (Uttarakhand) in November have been used as a qualifier. The top 15 in singles and doubles and the top eight fours will be participating in KIWSF. For rowing, the top eight from the nationals held in Bhopal in March this year will take part.

There will be international flavor as well. Arjun Lal Jat, an Army rower who will represent Delhi, will be one of the main attractions. Jat, 28, has taken part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bagged silver in the light-weight double sculls at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“This is my first Khelo India event and I will participate in men's single sculls. I expect each participating team to deliver their best. Khelo India is very well supported by the Government of India. Such events should happen more as it will provide a platform to the athletes of Jammu and Kashmir to represent India at the international level,” said Jat.

The Water Games will see almost equal representation from men and women. Of the 409 athletes competing for medals, 202 will be female. Madhya Pradesh (44), Haryana (37), Odisha (34) and Kerala (33) will have the largest contingent at KIWSF 2025. Gujarat, Puducherry and West Bengal will have the smallest teams.

Nitish Chaudhary from Rajasthan, a two-time national silver medalist, said: “For a water sports person like me, this climate and the facilities here are amazing. I am getting a chance to meet other sportspersons from different parts of the country and learning from their experiences.”

Three gold medals – all in kayaking and canoeing -- will be decided on Day 1 on Thursday. All 10 rowing finals are slotted on the final day on August 3. The opening ceremony, expected to be attended by the Union Minister of State Srimati Raksha Khadse among other dignitaries of Jammu and Kashmir, will be held Thursday evening from 6pm IST.

