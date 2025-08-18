Khelo India Water Sports Festival: Over 400 Athletes In Six Disciplines To Compete

"This is not just an event, it is the beginning of a new era for water sports in our country. On behalf of all the athletes, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the entire Khelo India team for making water sports a priority and giving it the recognition it truly deserves," said Bilquis Mir, an Olympic judge and a well-known name in the world of canoeing and kayaking.