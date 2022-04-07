Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga To Retire After French Open 2022

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 36, reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but the Frenchman has dropped to No. 220 following his lengthy injury layoff.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga To Retire After French Open 2022

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:54 am

Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd. (More Tennis News

The 36-year-old Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff. That means he can't enter the main draw at Roland Garros automatically through his ranking, and will have to rely on being granted a wild-card entry by organizers. 

Tsonga is the first member of a gifted generation of French players that emerged nearly 20 years ago — which also includes Gaël Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon — to call it quits.

Related stories

Ashleigh Barty Stuns Tennis World, Announces Shock Retirement At Aged 25

Rafael Nadal Out For 4-6 Weeks With Rib Injury, French Open Participation In Doubt

All Grand Slams To Use 10-Point Tiebreaker In Final Set, Starting With French Open

“This is the last thrill," Tsonga said in a video. 

“This will be my 15th Roland. I hope that I will stay fit before and be able to be the one I have always been in that tournament."

Tsonga reached the semifinals twice at the French Open, in 2013 and 2015.

He has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic. He earned a combined 16 wins against the Big Three of Roger Federer (6), Rafael Nadal (4) and Djokovic (6).

In 2017, he also helped France win its first Davis Cup title in 16 years. But injuries have hindered Tsonga recently. The Frenchman underwent left knee surgery in 2018 and was then hampered by back problems.

The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.

Tags

Sports Tennis French Open Roland Garros Gael Monfils Richard Gasquet Gilles Simon Australian Open ATP Grand Slam Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Retirement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read