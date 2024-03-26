Sports

ITTF Rankings: G Sathiyan Leaps 43 Spots To 60th, Sreeja Akula Rises To Career-High 40

Like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the 25-year-old Sreeja Akula who won her second WTT singles career title on Sunday

PTI
G Sathiyan on the 60th spot in ITTF Rankings Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, WTT Feeder Beirut, X Photo Self
Leading Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan on Tuesday leapfrogged 43 places to be 60 while Sreeja Akula rose to a career-high 40 in the ITTF World Rankings, following their WTT Feeder Series title wins last week. (More Table Tennis News)

Sathiyan, who has a career-best ranking of 24, had dropped out of the top 100 recently. The title in Beirut earned  him 125 points. Veteran Sharath Kamal, who has dropped a place to be 35, continues to be the top-ranked Indian.

Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai also find themselves in the top 100. Manav, who reached the men's doubles final in the WTT Feeder last week, has moved 11 spots to be 63, while Harmeet has dropped two places to be 67.

File photo of Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula. - X/Sreeja Akula
Sreeja Akula Wins WTT Beirut Women's Singles Title, Manav-Manush Crowned Doubles Champs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Like Sathiyan, the 25-year-old Sreeja who won her second WTT singles career title on Sunday.  Manika Batra held on to her 38th spot in the women's singles rankings while Archana Kamath advanced 13 places to be 99.

India has already qualified for the team events at the Paris Olympics. Two singles entries in men's and women's singles will be decided by the Table Tennis Federation of India by May 16 after considering the world rankings at the time.

