ISL: Chennaiyin FC Sign Bengal Captain Monotosh Chakladar

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament. (More Football News)

Chakladar, who got his maiden ISL contract, is the third fresh signing for the Marina Machans this summer.

The 24-year-old footballer had captained Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy last month and played a crucial role in his state's runners-up finish.

Chakladar was previously part of I-League teams Gokulam Kerala and East Bengal and now the Bandel-born player will look to make his mark for Chennaiyin FC in the country's premier football league.

"I'm very excited to play in the ISL for the first time and that too for two times champions, Chennaiyin FC. My only motive now is to work hard, get into the first team and win titles with this team," he said.

Chakladar began his youth career at Kolkata-based United Sporting Club before moving to Mohammedan Sporting, where he made two I-League second division appearances in 2017-18 season.

His good showing for Pathachakra FC in the 2018-19 Calcutta Premier Division earned him an I-League debut in that season when he joined Gokulam Kerala on loan. He played four matches for Malabarians and then featured for East Bengal in the next I-League season.

Chakladar was also part of Peerless SC's historic maiden title-winning campaign in the Calcutta Football League in 2019.