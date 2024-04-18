Sports

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Delhi Capitals won a lop-sided match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After winning the toss, DC chose to field first and restricted GT to a paltry total of 89 runs. DC then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, scoring 92 runs for the loss of four wickets. Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Shai Hope (19), and Rishabh Pant (16 not out) played their part in the victory. GT's batting performance was dismal, with Rashid Khan (31) being their highest scorer. Only Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) managed to reach double figures. Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the top wicket-taker for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets each. Sandeep Warrier, who debuted for GT, took two wickets for 40 runs in three overs.