IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan greet each other after Delhi won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel is bowled out by Gujarat Titans' Sandeep Warrier during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel reacts after he was hit by the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans batter Rashid Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the stumping of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.