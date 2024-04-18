Sports

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Delhi Capitals won a lop-sided match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After winning the toss, DC chose to field first and restricted GT to a paltry total of 89 runs. DC then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, scoring 92 runs for the loss of four wickets. Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Shai Hope (19), and Rishabh Pant (16 not out) played their part in the victory. GT's batting performance was dismal, with Rashid Khan (31) being their highest scorer. Only Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) managed to reach double figures. Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the top wicket-taker for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets each. Sandeep Warrier, who debuted for GT, took two wickets for 40 runs in three overs.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan greet each other after Delhi won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel is bowled out by Gujarat Titans' Sandeep Warrier during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel reacts after he was hit by the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Gujarat Titans batter Rashid Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL: GT vs DC Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the stumping of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

