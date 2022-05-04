Wednesday, May 04, 2022
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Rope In Sushant Mishra For Injured Saurabh Dubey

Saurabh Dubey has been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his replacement Sushant Mishra joins SRH at the price of INR 20 lakh.

SRH sit fourth on the points table with five wins from nine matches. Twitter/@SunRisers

Updated: 04 May 2022 9:41 pm

Left-arm medium pacer Sushant Mishra has been roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Saurabh Dubey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

The 21-year-old Sushant, who hails from Ranchi, has played four first-class matches, snaring 13 wickets.

UP medium pacer Dubey has a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament, the IPL said in a release on Wednesday.

Dubey hasn't featured in a single match for SRH this season.

Sushant will join SRH at the price of Rs 20 lakh.

SRH sit fourth on the points table, having won five of their nine matches.

They will take on the Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

