IPL 2022: Rovman Powell Breaks Silence On No-Ball Controversy, Says ‘Umpire's Decision Is Final’

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals game was marred by a controversial decision of on-ground umpires. A full toss seemingly over waist height was deemed a legal delivery.

Rovman Powell’s 36 off 15 against RR went in vain as DC lost the IPL 2022 match by 11 runs. IPL

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 6:04 pm

Delhi Capitals power hitter Rovman Powell was hoping that the controversial third delivery of the final over against Rajasthan Royals be called a no-ball for height as he felt confident to smash six sixes in a row.

The West Indian, however, wants to concentrate at the games ahead rather than think about the past.

Needing 36 runs for a win off the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries, including the third ball which was a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, to bring the equation down to 18 runs from the final three balls.

However, the DC camp demanded that the third ball be called a no ball for height but the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then asked his batters -- Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out and assistant coach Pravin Amre stepped on to the playing arena to speak to the umpire.

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past," Powell was quoted as saying in a media release.

"You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past," said the West Indian.

The new-recruit, who has been struggling all season with the bat, had kept Delhi's hopes of winning the tie alive by smashing the three consecutive sixes.

The game had resumed after a 15 minute break and Powell reiterated assistant coach Shane Watson's comments that the umpire's decision is final.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on."

In the six innings this season, Powell has scores of 0, 20, 3, 8, 0 and 36.

Speaking about his current form, Powell said, "It felt good. I've been searching for that for the last few games, and it's finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It's just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition."

Delhi are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings.

The Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

