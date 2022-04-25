IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

Mumbai Indians killed their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs after suffering their eighth successive loss in the tournament but Chennai Super Kings still stand a chance to make to the top four with seven games in hand.

Coming into the game on Sunday after losing their first seven games, Mumbai Indians needed a victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium to give themselves an outside chance. But KL Rahul’s second IPL 2022 ton, coupled with magnificent bowling performances helped LSG to a 36-run win.

Chennai Super Kings, too are languishing at the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table but can bounce back. Led by new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, CSK are ninth in the table with just two wins from seven games and need to win all their remaining games to qualify for the play-offs.

Chennai Super Kings Play Punjab Kings on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 Qualification Scenarios

The IPL 2022 Points Table is dominated by Gujarat Titans at the top who have won six out of the seven they have played so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore take the next four spots with five victories each.

Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are sixth, seventh and eighth respectively with six points each. However, this is T20 cricket and the tables can turn any time.

CSK are ninth in IPL 2022 points table and if they manage to win their remaining seven games, it would take them to 18 points, giving them a fair chance to qualify. 16 points are deemed enough in a 10-team IPL to crawl into the top four.

The last time IPL had 10 teams was in 2011 with each side playing 14 games and the fourth team to qualify for the knockouts had 16 points. CKS have won seven games in succession back in 2013 season and it won’t be a surprise they are able to do the same this year.

While Gujarat Titans are expected to win atleast five of their remaining seven games, the Hardik Pandya-led side are certain to make it to their maiden playoffs on debut. With Mumbai Indians out, the real fight will be between the remaining teams for the second, third and fourth spots as the tournament spices up from here on.

A slipup against Punjab Kings will jeopardise Chennai Super Kings chances of making it to the playoffs. The last time these two teams met, Punjab Kings emerged winners by 54 runs.