LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Hits Another Century In IPL 2022, What Makes Him So Consistent?

KL Rahul is currently second in the race of Orange Cap. He had won the honour back in 2020 season before finishing at the third spot in 2021.

KL Rahul has a total of four centuries to his credit in IPL. IPL

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:23 am

KL Rahul scored his second century of IPL 2022 on Sunday. He hit a superb 103 not out off 62 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Interestingly, his first century of the ongoing season had also come against the same opponents at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on April 16.

He becomes only the second batsman in IPL to score two centuries against the same team in a season. Virat Kohli was the first batsman to do so. He had achieved the feat against now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Rahul's latest three-figure mark also saw him racing to his fourth century in IPL. He gets close to Kohli, who holds the record of scoring most IPL centuries as an Indian with a total of five to his credit. Chris Gayle tops the overall chart with six centuries to his name.

Rahul And His Consistency

Rahul is currently second in the race of Orange Cap. He had won the honour back in 2020 season before finishing at the third spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the following season. In 2018 and 2019 seasons too, Rahul scored over 400 runs averaging over 50.

The secret of Rahul’s consistency lies in the fact that he takes his time at the start to settle down and then starts playing his shots. What makes him much more special that he has a wide range of shots and he can build his innings in any surface. The maturity in his batting just serves as the cherry on the cake. Meanwhile, he barely takes chances against in-form and veteran bowlers.

In the recent seasons, it was Rahul’s strike rate that had come under question. But this season, Rahul has kept it close to 150 so far.

Talkng about the game on Sunday night, Rahul's knock helped LSG post 168/6. 

