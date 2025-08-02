Union Berlin Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Match

Union Berlin take on visiting Espanyol in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday (August 2, 2025). This is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Here's all you need to know about today's Union Berlin vs Espanyol football match.
'The Iron Ones' from Berlin have become Bundesliga regulars and will compete for the seventh successive season in Germany's top tier. After years of languishing in the second tier, they returned to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season, and finished 5th and 4th in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, respectively.
However, they have struggled to keep up with the German giants in the last couple of seasons. Going into a new season, Steffen Baumgart's men will seek statement wins. And tonight, Union Berlin face a team that just defeated Wolfsburg 1-0. Wolfsburg finished 12th, two places above Berlin, in the Bundesliga 2024-25.
After tonight's match, Union Berlin will host the Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in their final warm-up game on August 9. Five days later, they visit Gutersloh for a DFB Pokal tie.
Despite finishing 14th in La Liga, Espanyol are, in fact, in a fine run this pre-season. Manolo Gonzalez's men have won three of their last matches. The Catalan outfit will play their final warm-up match against Newcastle United on August 8, and host Atletico Madrid in their La Liga opener on August 18.
Union Berlin Vs Espanyol, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Union Berlin Vs Espanyol, pre-season club friendly be played?
The Union Berlin Vs Espanyol, pre-season club friendly, will be played on Saturday, August 2 at The Stadion An der Alten Försterei at 7:00pm IST.
Where will the Union Berlin Vs Espanyol, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Union Berlin Vs Espanyol, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on Bet365.
Fans in Spain can watch it on -Movistar+, 3Cat and Esport3.