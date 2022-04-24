Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings face each other in the 38th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. While PBKS are at the eighth spot in table with six points to their credit and CSK are just a spot below them with four points in kitty.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the PBKS vs CSK live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Punjab Kings: The side has ebbed and flowed this season so far. Replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa with Jonny Bairstow hasn’t worked for them and this might see the Englishman warming the benches for the in-form Sri Lankan. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone need to continue performing well, while Shahrukh Khan needs to do better to live up to the expectations. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been on the money, but Odean Smith needs to do better in his role of all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings: While Ravindra Jadeja has failed to impress on all fronts, be it batting, bowling or captaincy, former skipper MS Dhoni has looked good with the bat in hand. However, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali should take more responsibility and Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to repay the trust CSK have put in him. Mukesh Choudhary has improved well and would like to continue his bowling form. Dwayne Bravo as always remains a key player for the side.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have played 26 matches against each other. CSK lead the head-to-head battle 15-11. However, when the sides met recently on April 3 this season, PBKS had defeated CSK by 54 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

PBKS and CSK play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Last two matches have had belter track and the teams batting first won the games after posting big totals on the board. Given PBKS vs CSK is a night game, the captain who wins the toss would like to chase on the surface.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary