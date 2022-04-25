IPL 2022, PBKS Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan Gets To 6000 IPL Runs, Punjab Kings - 22/0

Chennai Super Kings are unchanged while Punjab Kings have made three changes in their playing XI for their IPL 2022 match tonight. Follow PBKS vs CSK live cricket scores.
MS Dhoni's last-over heroics in their last match against Mumbai Indians should act like tonic for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night. After losing their first four games, CSK have won two of their last four matches and have improved their probability to stay in hunt for an IPL 2022 play-off berth. Punjab Kings, who were bundled out for 115 and received a nine-wicket thrashing against Delhi Capitals in their last match, will have to find the perfect combination to counter the CSK bowlers who have been very effective in the powerplays. PBKS are slightly better off in the points table with six points from seven matches but tonight's encounter will count a lot as teams try to shift gears and thrust forward. PBKS had beaten CSK by 54 runs in the first-leg encounter in IPL 2022. Follow updates and live cricket scores of PBKS vs CSK. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
The ball is sticking to the pitch and both Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal would not like it as the duo prefers pitches having pace and bounce.
PBKS 15/0 (3)
1.1 - A single from Shikhar Dhawan and he becomes second batsman in IPL to reach the milestone of 6000 runs, following Virat Kohli (6402).
9 runs came off the over from Maheesh Theekshana.
PBKS 13/0 (2)
Mukesh Choudhary has the new ball in hand. Mayank Agarwal takes the strike, Shikhar Dhawan is at the other end. Here we go!
Just four runs came off the first over. Mukesh didn't get swing but the balls seems to be sticking to the surface a bit.
PBKS 4/0 (1)
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
A BCCI team visited Eden Gardens to check the facilities ahead of IPL 2022 playoffs, informed CAB in a media release on Monday. Notably, two of IPL 2022 playoff matches are scheduled to take place at the venue on May 24 and 25.
The team also met CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehashis Ganguly.
"The meeting was fruitful. The team was satisfied with the arrangements," said Mr Avishek Dalmiya, following the meeting.
While Dwayne Bravo needs just nine runs to become the 11th batter from Chennai Super Kings to score 1000 runs in IPL, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 5998 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 126.64, needs just two runs to become the second batter after Virat Kohli (6402 runs in 215 matches) to complete 6000 runs in IPL.
MS Dhoni remains the man with the Midas touch, according to CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. While Jadeja himself has to contribute as per his massive reputation, CSK will bank on a good start from Ruturaj Gaikwad and hope to score more freely in the middle overs. There is enough firepower in the CSK middle-order and that should see some high-class competition against the PBKS bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar. The PBKS vs CSK match will be Chahar's 50th IPL game.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Resurgent Chennai Super Kings face inconsistent Punjab Kings tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. You will get all the match updates and scores here. Stay connected!
