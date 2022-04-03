CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings Play Punjab Kings, Look For First Win

Also... Delhi Capitals' David Warner has arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. The Aussie batter "is currently undergoing a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of his room." Bas aapka hi intezaar tha David Bhai 🥺



Welcome back home to DC 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @davidwarner31 | @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/Po8bB50ahK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2022 The Delhi Capitals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in their next match on Thursday.

Rabada, Key For PBKS Kagiso Rabada will have to play a key role in containing the formidable CSK batting where Robin Uthappa has been in good form. Since 2019 in IPL, Rabada has taken the most (71) wickets. Next best is Jasprit Bumrah (70) and Mohammed Shami of Punjab third (63 wickets).

Meanwhile... Rajat Patidar has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia.

.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries A right-handed batter, Patidar had previously represented the RCB franchise four times. He will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

