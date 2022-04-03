CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings Play Punjab Kings, Look For First Win

Chennai Super Kings are winless after two IPL 2022 matches while Punjab Kings have a win and a loss. Follow here live cricket score of CSK vs PBKS at Brabourne Stadium.
Preserving memories of a vintage Kashmir in photographs, one house at a time.
Using a ruthless marketing strategy and partisan visions of persecution, 'The Kashmir Files' seeks to rewrite history and distort reality.
In spaces constituted from violence and silence like Kashmir, translation can emerge as a handy tool to create narrative communities within the world at large..
Once again, Kashmir is the altar on which India is trying to refashion its national identity, this time with a distinctive majoritarian flavour
All graves are stories and all stories have a context, a site and a landscape.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are not too happy knowing the fact that this is the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) that they have lost their first two games. To avoid a hat-trick of defeats, CSK have to play their 'A' game against Punjab Kings, who are looking quite a force with a win and loss so far. CSK's bowling has been a worry and in the absence of Deepak Chahar, Chennai suffered against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings will be bolstered by the return of England keeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. Get here live cricket score of CSK vs PBKS at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Live Scorecard | Points Table | Schedule
Delhi Capitals' David Warner has arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. The Aussie batter "is currently undergoing a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of his room."
Bas aapka hi intezaar tha David Bhai 🥺— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2022
Welcome back home to DC 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @davidwarner31 | @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/Po8bB50ahK
The Delhi Capitals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in their next match on Thursday.
Kagiso Rabada will have to play a key role in containing the formidable CSK batting where Robin Uthappa has been in good form. Since 2019 in IPL, Rabada has taken the most (71) wickets. Next best is Jasprit Bumrah (70) and Mohammed Shami of Punjab third (63 wickets).
Rajat Patidar has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia.
.
Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries
A right-handed batter, Patidar had previously represented the RCB franchise four times. He will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.
With both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings posting 200-plus scores in IPL 2022, expect a high-scoring match on Sunday night. Punjab Kings will expect a solid start from Shikhar Dhawan and captain Mayank Agarwal.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans