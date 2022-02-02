IPL 2022 Player Auction: Namibians, India U-19 Players In Final Shortlist – Check Who’s In And Who’s Out

Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese and JJ Smit are the three Namibian players alongside a host of U-19 stars among the final 590 cricketers that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction. (More Cricket News)

The IPL 2022 Player Auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Among the 590 players listed, 228 are capped, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.

Ruben Trumpelmann and South African-born David Wiese, who played a major role in Namibia’s first-ever entry in the T20 World Cup 2021 and then into the historic Super 12, have their base prices at 20 lakhs and 50 lakhs, respectively.

Meanwhile, players from Oman, UAE and the Netherlands have missed out on the final players’ auction list. USA and Nepal, who registered 14 and 15 players, respectively, in the first list of 1214, have only one representative each.

The 10 teams at the IPL 2022 auction will have an array of top Indian and international players to choose from. Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar et al are all up for grabs.

Not to forget IPL 2021’s top two wicket-takers Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Among the overseas players, all eyes will be on Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga.

David Wiese of Namibia, who had impressed during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, will hope to get a team and some big bucks as well. (Photo: AP-PTI)

The two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad – will be the new entrants in the auction. Hardik Pandya will lead the Ahmedabad franchise while KL Rahul has been chosen as the captain of Lucknow.

'Ravi Bishnoi, who got his maiden senior India call-up against West Indies at home, has been a perfect example of U-19 cricketers making big bucks in the IPL. Similarly, the current batch now playing the U1-9 World Cup in the West Indies will have several representations in the IPL 2022 Player Auction.

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, spinner Vicky Ostwal, pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa could evoke some interest from franchise owners.

Afghanistan teen all-rounder Noor Ahmad, who at 15 made headlines by signing a Big Bash League contract, has also thrown his hat in the IPL auction. The leggie, who is currently on national duty in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, has a base price of 30 lakhs.

IPL 2021's top bowler Harshal Patel will be a hot buy in the IPL auction. (Photo: BCCI)

South African Dewald Brevis, who is leading the batting charts in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup, will also look for an IPL team. Meanwhile, it is the heartbreak of Bhutan all-rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, who was seeking to become the first from the tiny Himalayan country to bag an IPL contract.

The youngster made the headlines a few days back when he posted a video of former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni giving some piece of advice to him.

Among the franchises, Punjab Kings have the highest salary kitty (72 Crores) left for the auction while Delhi Capitals have the lowest (47.5 Cr). KKR, CSK and MI are left with 48 Cr each. Punjab Kings can also pick the maximum number of players at the auction - 23.

List Of Retained Players By 10 IPL Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Shubman Gill