Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Sweeps Indian Premier League Individual Honours

RCB's Harshal Patel won both Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap for his 32 wickets in 15 games in IPL 2021.

Harshal Patel is the third Indian to win the IPL MVP award, after Sachin Tendulkar (2010) and Virat Kohli (2016). He's also the first uncapped player to do so. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-16T01:22:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 1:22 am

Following is a list of individual honours that were awarded away at the end of the 14th Indian Premier League, in which Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

#Gamechanger of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul, and one four-wicket haul.

#Emerging Player of the season and Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred.

#FairPlay Award: Rajasthan Royals

#Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) for taking Sunil Narine's catch in Ahmedabad with a full length dive at deep mid-wicket.

#Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) for his strike rate of 168.

#Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) with 30 sixes.

