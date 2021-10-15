Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Dusshera Day Blockbuster In Dubai

Follow here live cricket scores of IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. History favours MS Dhoni's CSK.

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Dusshera Day Blockbuster In Dubai
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings chase their fourth IPL trophy and Kolkata Knight Riders eye their third. Follow here live cricket scores of CSK vs KKR Dusshera Day blockbuster. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Dusshera Day Blockbuster In Dubai
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T17:09:45+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 5:09 pm

IPL 2021 Final

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Chennai Super Kings

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 5:27 PM

    Where's Russell?

    KKR sweat on the fitness of Andre Russell. The burly West Indian's absence opened the door for Shakib Al Hasan, who has served KKR well so far. If fit, should a rusty Russell play a final match straight away? Delhi Capitals did this with Marcus Stoinis but the Australian was no big factor as Delhi's batting let them down in qualifier 2.
  • 5:08 PM

    Preview

    Unbeaten in their last four matches, a bullish Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in pursuit of a third IPL title. Friday's night blockbuster could not have been better timed. It's Dusshera Day and expect a lot of fireworks at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, the venue of the IPL 2021 final. Both teams look more or less settled and Chennai Super Kings will be playing their ninth IPL final tonight. The four-time IPL champions have struck the perfect balance and if his batting in the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals was any indication, MS Dhoni seems to be coming back to form at the right time. The CSK vs KKR contest will be a battle between talented young players on either side. If KKR have a Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, CSK can boast of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur. There is plenty of experience in both teams, too. KKR's Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine know this T20 format by the back of their hands while Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo have been there and done that for years and especially in IPL for Chennai Super Kings. KKR and CSK have clashed 24 times in IPL. Chennai have a 16-8 win-loss record against Kolkata. CSK last won the IPL in 2018 while KKR did so in 2014. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs KKR here.

