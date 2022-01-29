What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an inspiration to a lot of cricketers around the world. Ever since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, two-time India’s World Cup-winning captain has been snapped giving pieces of advice to a lot of youngsters in the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions next month, Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni, four-time IPL-winning captain, was seen doing the same to Bhutan all-rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji. Dorji is the first from the country to register for an IPL auction.

In an Instagram video posted by Dorji, MS Dhoni was seen giving the youngster a piece of valuable advice that went viral. “Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure,” Dhoni told Dorji in the video.

In a country, which is nested in the foothills of the Himalayas, Bhutan is more known for archery – the country’s national sport. Cricket is taking baby steps in Bhutan. Dorji’s participation in the IPL 2022 mega auctions is itself a big step forward to popularize the game in the nation.

However, Dorji, who dreams of playing in the cash-rich tournament, believes it will be a dream come true if he gets picked in the auction. “It will be a rather rare chance for me to be selected for the auction and then by a team,” Dorji was quoted by saying in a Cricket Bhutan press release.

“But if it happens, it will be a dream come true because playing at IPL is one of my ultimate dreams. I will continue to look for opportunities to play in different leagues around the world,” he added. Dorji, who is one of 41 associate players to register for the IPL 2022 mega auction, is not new to India.

He was a part of the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai in 2018 and 2019 to work on his bowling. It is learnt that the video dates back then during one of his visits to Chennai when Dorji met Dhoni at a team hotel. Since then. Dorji has been spending long hours in training trying to make a mark for himself.

Dorji is also the first player from Bhutan to play franchise cricket outside the country when he represented Lalitpur Patriots in the Everest Premier League in Nepal last year. Dorji has so far played only one T20 international when he scored 27 against Nepal at the 2019 South Asian Games.

