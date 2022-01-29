Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

Ranjung Mikyo Dorji is the first player from Bhutan to register for an Indian Premier League player auction. Dorji has played one T20I for Bhutan so far.

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video
Ranjung Mikyo Dorji (R) poses for a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 2:22 pm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an inspiration to a lot of cricketers around the world. Ever since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, two-time India’s World Cup-winning captain has been snapped giving pieces of advice to a lot of youngsters in the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions next month, Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni, four-time IPL-winning captain, was seen doing the same to Bhutan all-rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji. Dorji is the first from the country to register for an IPL auction. 

In an Instagram video posted by Dorji, MS Dhoni was seen giving the youngster a piece of valuable advice that went viral. “Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure,” Dhoni told Dorji in the video. 

In a country, which is nested in the foothills of the Himalayas, Bhutan is more known for archery – the country’s national sport. Cricket is taking baby steps in Bhutan. Dorji’s participation in the IPL 2022 mega auctions is itself a big step forward to popularize the game in the nation. 

Related stories

BCCI’s Emphasis On IPL Over Ranji Trophy Will Harm Indian Cricket In The Long Run 

IPL Auction 2022: Focus on Ruben Trumpelmann As Namibia, USA Cricketers Show Big Interest 

IPL 2022 Will Start In The Last Week Of March, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

However, Dorji, who dreams of playing in the cash-rich tournament, believes it will be a dream come true if he gets picked in the auction. “It will be a rather rare chance for me to be selected for the auction and then by a team,” Dorji was quoted by saying in a Cricket Bhutan press release. 

“But if it happens, it will be a dream come true because playing at IPL is one of my ultimate dreams. I will continue to look for opportunities to play in different leagues around the world,” he added. Dorji, who is one of 41 associate players to register for the IPL 2022 mega auction, is not new to India. 

He was a part of the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai in 2018 and 2019 to work on his bowling. It is learnt that the video dates back then during one of his visits to Chennai when Dorji met Dhoni at a team hotel. Since then. Dorji has been spending long hours in training trying to make a mark for himself. 

Dorji is also the first player from Bhutan to play franchise cricket outside the country when he represented Lalitpur Patriots in the Everest Premier League in Nepal last year. Dorji has so far played only one T20 international when he scored 27 against Nepal at the 2019 South Asian Games. 
 

Tags

Sports Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ranjung Mikyo Dorji Bhutan Cricket Bhutan Cricket Council Board Indian Premier League IPL IPL 2022 Player Auction IPL 2022 Mega Auctions Everest Premier League MRF Pace Foundation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

BCCI’s Emphasis On IPL Over Ranji Trophy Will Harm Indian Cricket In The Long Run 

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi To Big Win Vs Quetta Gladiators

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Aaradhya Yadav Replaces Vasu Vats In India Squad

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Teague Wylie, Corey Miller Power Australia To Semis Past Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway