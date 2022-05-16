Tuesday, May 17, 2022
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Name Akash Madhwal As Suryakumar Yadav’s Replacement

Akash Madhwal, who is a medium-pacer, will join Mumbai Indians at the price of INR 20 lakh. He has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets.

Akash Madhwal has been with Mumbai Indians as a part of their support team. Mumbai Indians

Updated: 16 May 2022 11:47 pm

Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the IPL owing to a left forearm muscle injury.

Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

"Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a press release stated.

