IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Must Be Allowed To Captain Gujarat Titans Freely, Says Rashid Khan

Captaincy skills in T20 cricket? Indian Premier League has made a mockery of reputation over the years. And when it comes to captaincy, it has been proven time and again that good leaders always don't mean success.

This time, the spotlight will be on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. The IPL newbies had no hesitation in choosing Pandya as skipper for IPL 2022.

But it remains to be seen if the Indian and former Mumbai Indians all-rounder can live up to the expectations both as a player and leader. Pandya is two strikes away from a 100 IPL sixes.

Kohli and IPL

Virat Kohli is a classic example of a great Indian captain who has not been unsuccessful in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore never won the IPL under Kohli. There is no doubt that Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen to have played the IPL but his captaincy record is exactly the opposite.

MS Dhoni, who has won four IPLs with Chennai Super Kings, was unsuccessful as a captain for Rising Pune Super Giant. He was even replaced. World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan has been another big failure in IPL. The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders even went unsold in the IPL auction 2022.

Spotlight on KL Rahul

Among younger captains, KL Rahul failed as a captain for Punjab Kings last season. In his short captaincy career for Team India, Rahul's captaincy has been nothing great. This time in IPL 2022, KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants.

On Monday evening at Wankhede Stadium, the spotlight will firmly be on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul when Gujarat Titans clash in their IPL 2022 opener against debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan feels Pandya should be given the freedom to lead GT.

'Clarity of mind'

"It's a new team and Hardik hasn’t done captaincy before but I am sure the clarity of mind he has, the player he is, Hardik will be able to manage the team and lead pretty well.

"We will be there to support him as much as possible but we should not be telling him a lot of things that can confuse him."

Rashid Khan says he will not go in with extra expectation in IPL 2022.

"Just express your skills and enjoy the game. I have played five years with Sunrisers Hyderabad, we have knowledge of conditions and situations. I will keep things simple and won't change anything," the GT vice-captain said.