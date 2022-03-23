Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Suffer Another Blow Ahead Of Kolkata Knight Riders Match

Defending IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings were already dealing with the absence of Deepak Chahar. Now, the arrival of Moeen Ali has been delayed.

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Suffer Another Blow Ahead Of Kolkata Knight Riders Match
IPL 2022 starts with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash on March 29 in Mumbai. Courtesy: Twitter (@ChennaiIPL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 10:45 am

Defending Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to miss star all-rounder Moeen Ali for the IPL 2022 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (CSK Squad | CSK Schedule)

Ali, 34, was one of the four players retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The England cricketer, having failed to secure a visa to travel to India, is yet to join the CSK squad.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Slams BCCI's 'Stupid Conflict Of Interest Clause'; Suresh Raina To Do Commentary

IPL 2022: Bangladesh Cricket Board Refuses To Give Taskin Ahmed Clearance For Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022: Zimbabwean Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Set To Join Lucknow Super Giants

The 15th edition of the lucrative T20 cricket league starts on March 26 with a clash between the MS Dhoni-led CSK and Shreyas Iyer's KKR.

He would need to arrive in Mumbai by Wednesday to stand a chance of playing the match as there is a mandatory three-day quarantine to enter the IPL bio-secure environment.

"We were expecting Moeen to join us by Monday but because of the delay in issuing a visa, it is not clear when he will leave for Mumbai. He submitted the visa application on February 28, but because of the verification process, there has been a delay. Unless he enters the bubble by Wednesday noon, it won’t be possible for him to play against Kolkata," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

CSK are already dealing with the absence of Deepak Chahar. The India pacer had sustained a hamstring tear during the recent India vs West Indies series.

Chahar earned INR 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction with CSK spending big on the India pacer. But the 29-year-old is likely to miss the first phase of IPL, if not the full tournament.

Both Ali and Chahar played crucial roles in CSK's title-winning campaign last season.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League IPL Kolkata Knight Riders CSK Vs KKR Moeen Ali Deepak Chahar Wankhade Stadium Mahendra Singh Dhoni Visa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat