Neeraj Chopra, the crown jewel of Indian sport, has a special message for women in sport and all other disciplines. The reigning world and Olympic javelin throw champion wants all and sundry to collaborate and bring about change for public good. (More Sports News)
Wishing everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024 (Friday, March 8), Chopra said: "We must work shoulder to shoulder to make the world a better place. Together, we have to notch up fresh achievements, be it in sports or any other field. We have to strive together," the ace Indian athlete said in a video posted on Sports Authority of India's X (formerly Twitter) handle. You can watch the video below.
Meanwhile, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced the setting up of two National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) exclusively for women on the special occasion. The NCOEs include 23 priority disciplines, where Indian athletes stand a chance to win medals in marquee international competitions like the Asian Games and the Olympics.
"Sports is a state subject but still the central government is keen to look at the upliftment of sports in the country. We have to spend a lot of money on infrastructure and coaches," Thakur said on the paucity of trainers, coaches and infrastructure at the state level.
"We are collaborating with state governments and have asked them to identify three key sports so that we have a roadmap and information on which state will promote hockey, boxing and athletics etc. I have already started consolidating our NCOEs and in association with the national sports federations, will put greater emphasis on producing good coaches," he added.
Elsewhere, Sujata Chaturvedi, secretary (sports) at the ministry of youth affairs and sports, addressed an entirely female audience through video conferencing and stressed on the importance of women's safety and self defence.
“Women’s safety is of utmost importance and all the regional centres (RCs) and NCoEs need to adopt a pro-active approach for this. All RCs and NCoEs need to conduct self-defence workshops and mental health sessions for female staff, coaches and athletes on a regular basis and understand the challenges – be it emotional or socio-economic – they are facing.
"I would request every RC to invest in women, treat them with dignity and make them an essential part, and the women will then go on to achieve great things,” Chaturvedi said.