Neeraj Chopra, the crown jewel of Indian sport, has a special message for women in sport and all other disciplines. The reigning world and Olympic javelin throw champion wants all and sundry to collaborate and bring about change for public good. (More Sports News)

Wishing everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024 (Friday, March 8), Chopra said: "We must work shoulder to shoulder to make the world a better place. Together, we have to notch up fresh achievements, be it in sports or any other field. We have to strive together," the ace Indian athlete said in a video posted on Sports Authority of India's X (formerly Twitter) handle. You can watch the video below.