Wriddhiman Saha Begins New Chapter As Bengal U-23 Head Coach

Wrddhiman Saha Appointed Head Coach Of Bengal U-23
Utpal Chatterjee and former Bengal batter Debabrata Das Appointed Support Staff
Wridhhiman Saha Also Served As Mentor For The Siliguri Strikers
Returning to where it all began, former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has taken charge as the head coach of the Bengal Under-23 men’s team, marking a significant step into the next phase of his cricketing journey.
On Monday morning at Eden Gardens - a ground he knows better than most - Saha oversaw the squad’s first training session.
Taking to Instagram after his first day in the new role, Saha shared his excitement and intent: “Stepping into a new chapter... Proud to begin my journey as the Head Coach of the Bengal U-23. Coaching is not just about giving instructions. It’s about building belief, sharpening skills, and creating a team that plays for each other.”
He added, “It felt special to be back at Eden Gardens in a new role, working closely with a talented bunch of boys who have the hunger and the game. Looking forward to guiding, learning, and growing together. One match, one session at a time. Let’s make this season count.”
Known for his no-nonsense approach on the field, Saha is bringing the same clarity to his coaching philosophy. He addressed the players at the end of the session with clear expectations. He also acknowledged the depth of talent within the group and the challenge that lies ahead in selecting the final squad:
Joining Saha in shaping the future of Bengal cricket are experienced names in the support staff: former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee and former Bengal batter Debabrata Das. They were actively involved in the opening training session alongside strength and conditioning coach Sabir Ali, video analyst Mukesh Sinha, physiotherapist Dipti Ranjan Parida, and masseur Mrinal Kanti Paul.
Saha’s credentials are hard-earned and vast. He played 40 Tests for India between 2010 and 2021, establishing a reputation as one of the most technically sound wicketkeepers of his era.
He also represented India in nine T20Is and was a mainstay across multiple IPL franchises — including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.
His standout IPL moment came in 2014 when he struck a century in the final for PBKS, though finishing on the losing side. Redemption came in 2022, when he lifted the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans in their debut season.
Earlier this year, Saha also served as mentor for the Siliguri Strikers in Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League — a role that likely helped shape his coaching vision.