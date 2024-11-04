Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season

India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will retire from all forms of the game at the end of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. (More Cricket News)
The 40-year-old, known for his brilliance and solid nature behind the sticks, as well as crucial knocks for India lower down the order, took to social media on Sunday, November 3, to announce the news.
The Siliguri-born cricketer expressed his gratitude for a “cherished journey” and also his commitment to make his final season for Bengal a beautiful one.
Saha has received 40 Test caps for India, scoring 1,353 runs in the process, including three tons.
He was also India’s first-choice keeper following MS Dhoni’s retirement from red-ball cricket.
"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible ride; your support has meant the world," Saha wrote on X.
The 40-year-old made his national debut in a Test match against South Africa in Nagpur, and his last appearance in an Indian kit came at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2021 against New Zealand.
Saha has thus far played in 138 First-Class games, and has scored 7013 runs at an average of 41.74, registering 14 tons and 43 fifties, playing for Bengal and Tripura.