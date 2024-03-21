Sports

Indian Open Jumps Competition Wrap: Nayana James Pips Favourite Shaili Singh To Win Gold

Uttar Pradesh's 20 year-old Shaili Singh was fancied to win the women's long jump title but had to be satisfied with second place, as Kerala's Nayana James came up with a personal best of 6.67m to bag gold at the Indian Open Jumps Competition

PTI
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
File photo of Indian long jumper Nayana James. Photo: Instagram/Nayana James
Kerala's Nayana James registered a personal best mark en route to women's long jump gold medal at the third Indian Open Jumps Competition in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The 28-year-old Nayana leaped 6.67m to secure the gold. She improved her personal best by 17cm.

Favourite Shaili Singh, with a solid season opener of 6.40m, had to be content with the silver.

Nayana sailed to a distance of 6.67m, season's best, in her second attempt to take pole position.

Uttar Pradesh's 20 year-old Shaili was fancied to win the title but had to settle for a second place.

Shaili made it to the final round in third place with a best jump of 6.27m at the Nationals on Sunday. - null
Shaili started her campaign with a modest jump of 6.35m and progressed to 6.40m in her fourth attempt. However, she wasn't able to improve her performance in the remaining jumps to settle for the second spot.

The men’s long jump title went to Kerala's Muhammed Anees whose best effort was 7.94m.

Another athlete to record a personal best was Tamil Nadu's 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh in women's pole vault as she scaled 4.15m.

Tamil Nadu's M Gowtham scaled 5.10m in the men's pole vault competition -- 30cm better than his best -- to claim the gold.

In men's triple jump, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold (16.76m) ahead of CWG gold medallist Eldhose Paul (16.45m) and Tamil Nadu's Selva Prabhu (16.32m).

