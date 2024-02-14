Sports

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma & Co Practice Hard In Rajkot

On Tuesday, all players except Jasprit Bumrah attended the practice session. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to make their debuts on Thursday. Jurel was seen practicing wicket-keeping, while Sarfaraz was mostly involved in fielding drills. As the other players were busy with different drills, Captain Rohit Sharma inspected the pitch. Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen throwing the ball, while local player Ravindra Jadeja was seen discussing something with the coaches.

February 14, 2024

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right throws a ball during practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan catches a ball during a practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan, right throws a ball during a practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Dhruv Jurel during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Rajat Patidar throws a ball during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

