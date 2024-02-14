India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.
India's Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right throws a ball during practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Sarfaraz Khan catches a ball during a practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Sarfaraz Khan, right throws a ball during a practice session ahead of their third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Dhruv Jurel during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Rajat Patidar throws a ball during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.