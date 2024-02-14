Sports

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma & Co Practice Hard In Rajkot

On Tuesday, all players except Jasprit Bumrah attended the practice session. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to make their debuts on Thursday. Jurel was seen practicing wicket-keeping, while Sarfaraz was mostly involved in fielding drills. As the other players were busy with different drills, Captain Rohit Sharma inspected the pitch. Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen throwing the ball, while local player Ravindra Jadeja was seen discussing something with the coaches.