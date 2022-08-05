Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At Commonwealth Games: Bhavina Patel Storms Into Para Table Tennis Final, Assured Of A Medal

Bhavina Patel thrashed England's Sue Bailey 11-6 11-6 11-6 to seal her final berth. But Sonalben Patel lost her match.

Bhavina Patel will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday.
Bhavina Patel will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 5:44 pm

India's Bhavina Patel cruised to the women's singles class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

Day 8 Blog | Medal Tally | Day 8 Schedule

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England's Sue Bailey 11-6 11-6 11-6 to seal her final berth.

The 35-year-old Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of India Women Vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022: Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Hockey Semifinal

Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia Touches 50-gold Mark In Medal Tally, Maintains Lead Over England - Day 7 In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

Sonalben Patel, on the other hand, went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8 6-11 4-11 7-11. She will now face Bailey in the bronze medal match.

Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost 11-7 8-11 4-11 7-11 to Nigeria's Nasiru Sule in the men's 3-5 class semifinal.

He will now cross swords with Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Bhavina Patel Commonwealth Games Para Table Tennis Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Sonalben Patel Raj Aravindan Alagar Para Sports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read