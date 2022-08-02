Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze In Women’s 71kg Weightlifting

India’s Harjinder Kaur totalled 212kg behind gold medallist England's Sarah Davies (229 kg) and Canada's Alexis Ashworth (214kg), who won silver.

India's Harjinder Kaur flaunts her gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India's Harjinder Kaur flaunts her gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:38 am

India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Day 4 Highlights | Full Coverage | Sports News

Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229 kg, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214kg. Harjinder totalled 212kg (93kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk). On her way to the gold medal, Davies also broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record.

Related stories

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan Ensure Table Tennis Medal

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games: Men's Hockey Team Play Out 4-4 Draw With England - In Pics

To start with, Harjinder failed to lift 90kg snatch in her first attempt. Under pressure, the Indian bounced back and lifted 90kg snatch on her second attempt, a personal best. Harjinder, then, lifted 93kg snatch in her third attempt to stay in contention for a podium finish.

Heading into the clean and jerk round, Harjinder was in for a close fight with Australia's Kiana Elliot for bronze. A silver medallist at last year's Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Indian started the clean and jerk round with 113kg, went for 116 kg in the next attempt, and lifted 119kg on her third attempt.

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Sarah Davies Alexis Ashworth Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read