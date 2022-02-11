IND Women Vs NZ Women, ODI Series, Live Streaming: Where To See New Zealand Vs India Matches Live

The picturesque John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the five-match ODI series between the women's cricket teams of New Zealand and India from Saturday (February 12). This NZ vs IND series will serve as a build up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2021-22, scheduled in New Zealand from March 4. (More Cricket News)

Live streaming of the NZ vs IND matches can be seen in India. All matches will be day affairs and will start at 3:30 AM IST. To minimize travelling due to COVID, all fixtures will be played in Queenstown.

Amazon Prime Video will bring the women's cricket series between India and New Zealand, live and exclusive. The series will end on February 24. The only T20 International of the series was held on February 9. India lost by 18 runs.

Full schedule of NZ vs IND women ODI series:

1st ODI - Feb 12; 2nd ODI - Feb 15; 3rd ODI - Feb 18; 4th ODI - Feb 22; 5th ODI - Feb 24. Live streaming in India from 3:30 AM.

India are likely to miss the experienced Smriti Mandhana in the first ODI. She has missed the one-off T20 match. It is learnt that Mandhana is serving quarantine at a New Zealand facility along with fast-bowling teammates Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh.

Talking about the upcoming series, Mithali Raj, who now holds the No. 2 spot in ICC’s ODI batting rankings and is the captain of the Indian women’s ODI cricket team said, “I am excited to lead the team as we face the White Ferns in New Zealand.

"While each series is equally important for us, we can feel a billion hopes riding on our shoulders with this tournament. The pressure, as always, is immense, but the team and I are confident of putting our best foot forward and delivering our best performance."

Sophie Devine, captain of New Zealand, said, “It is always exciting to play against India. They are a worthy opponent and boast some of the finest players in the world. We are looking forward to facing them in New Zealand and expect it to be an intense series between the two teams."

Indian women are coming off a grueling series against the Australian women’s cricket team in a series that saw the countries play T20Is, ODIs and a Test match through September and October 2021.

The White Ferns are also coming off an extensive series against the English women’s team in a lengthy T20I and ODI series in August and September 2021.