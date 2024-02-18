IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up His Second Consecutive Double Ton - Watch

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a glorious double hundred, his second of the series, on Sunday, February 18 against England at Rajkot. The 22-year-old brought up the landmark double ton on day of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. He was off the pitch on day three and early Sunday morning due to back spasms but returned to action after the fall of Shubman Gill. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)
Jaiswal reached the double century in the post-Tea session off 231 deliveries. The milestone came just on the back of a Sarfaraz Khan half-century in his debut Test.
Watch the moment here:
Jaiswal had earlier hit a match-winning 209 in the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam. By doing so, he became the third-youngest Indian to hit a double century in the 2nd Test and has continued his rich vein of form into the third Test.
He also equalled the most number of sixes hit in a Test match (12).
Yashasvi, stitched a 172-run stand for the fifth wicket with Sarfaraz to demolish the English bowlers. India declared on 430/4 in their second innings and have built a lead of 556.
MOST DOUBLE HUNDREDS VS ENGLAND
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 2
Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 1