Hours after becoming only the second Indian bowler to have bagged 500 Test wickets, ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the third Test against England owing to a family medical emergency, reportedly pertaining to his mother. (Streaming | Cricket News)
"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," the BCCI stated in a media release on Friday, February 16.
"In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin. The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.
"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," the release added.
BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla later posted on social media platform X that Ashwin had to leave the match to be with his mother.
Ashwin, who attended the post-match press conference to speak on his milestone - joining Anil Kumble in the 500 Test wickets club - has flown back to Chennai.
India will thus play the remainder of the third Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.
It is also understood that Ashwin might not be available for the remaining two Test matches in Ranchi (February 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).
As for an off-spin bowling replacement, the team already has Washington Sundar in its ranks.
The other possible replacements outside the squad are veterans Jayant Yadav and Jalaj Saxena, along with young Pulkit Narang.
(With PTI inputs)