Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Teague Wylie, Corey Miller Power Australia To Semis Past Pakistan

In reply to Australia's 276 for 7, Pakistan were all out for 157 in 35.1 overs. Australia join Afghanistan and England in the last four stage.

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Teague Wylie, Corey Miller Power Australia To Semis Past Pakistan
Australia's Campbell Kellaway plays a shot against Pakistan in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022. - ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:42 am

Australia became the third team to qualify for the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 semifinals with a comprehensive win over Pakistan on Friday. They joined England and Afghanistan in the final four with a 119-run success on a day where batting first was the order of the day. (More Cricket News)

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for 7 from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.

Related stories

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India Seek Revenge Against Bangladesh In Quarterfinals

AFG Vs SL, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Afghanistan Clinch Thriller To Book Semifinal Spot

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell Power England To Semifinals 

Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan were always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.

Opting to field first, Pakistan regretted the decision as Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on 86 for the first wicket. Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3/40), but that just brought Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run-rate on his way to 64.

Their stand of 101 was brought to an end by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following soon after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under ten overs remaining. Skipper Cooper Connolly chipped in with 33 and William Salzmann cracked a quickfire 25 off 14 balls from No.7 to set a competitive target.

It soon became clear that it would be well beyond Pakistan, with Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan both caught behind to leave their side 27 for two in the fifth over.

Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) started to rebuild before the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3/37), and the wickets fell at regular intervals from then on.

Australia scored 75 runs in the last 10 overs for the loss of five wickets. Australia will now face the winner of the final Super League quarterfinal between India and defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

UAE Stun Hosts

A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped UAE to one of the greatest results in their history as they beat the West Indies by 82 runs in the Plate semifinals in Trinidad. UAE will now take on the winner of Ireland against Zimbabwe in the Plate final, while the West Indies take on the loser in the play-off for 11th.

Uganda Fire Past PNG

Cyrus Kakuru inspired Uganda to a 35-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the Plate play-off semi-finals in Trinidad. His 65 was the foundation of Uganda’s 123 all out in a low-scoring affair and Papua New Guinea never really got going in reply, slumping to 88 all out inside 20 overs.

With inputs from ICC
 

Tags

Sports ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup Teague Wylie Corey Miller Australia U-19 National Cricket Team Pakistan U-19 National Cricket Team Australia U-19 Vs Pakistan U-19 Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Peru Inch Closer To Qatar Spot With Victory Over Colombia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Peru Inch Closer To Qatar Spot With Victory Over Colombia

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22: Where To See Kolkata Derby Live

Australian Open 2022: Chasing 21st Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal Faces Daniil Medvedev In Final

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Inch FC Goa 1-0 To Advance To Second Place In Table

Deported from Australia, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway