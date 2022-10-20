Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE Clinch Historic Win As Namibia's Hopes Dashed

UAE held their nerves, as they defeated Namibia by 7 runs to deny the latter a spot in the Super 12. The Netherlands qualified, as a result, owing to more points on the table.

UAE defended 148 runs to dash Namibia's hopes of qualifying for the Super 12.
UAE defended 148 runs to dash Namibia's hopes of qualifying for the Super 12. ICC Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:25 pm

Muhammad Waseem came up with an all-round show as UAE scripted their first-ever T20 World Cup win, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the concluding Group A match at Geelong on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Courtesy of UAE's win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 from Group A, along with Sri Lanka, while Namibia, who were in the reckoning before the match, got also eliminated.

UAE were already eliminated after Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs earlier in the day.

Chasing 149 for a win on a two-paced pitch, Namibia lost half their side within 10 overs and it was then left to the seasoned David Wiese to steer their ship. He hit 3 fours and as many sixes for his 36-ball 55.

But the effort proved insufficient, as Muhammad Waseem (1/16 from 2 overs) came out on top with a perfect final over and dismissed David Wiese to seal a memorable victory.

David Wiese had a superb 70-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ruben Trumpelmann, who played the perfect foil with occasional boundaries and clever rotation of the strike in his 25 not out off 24 balls.

Namibia needed 20 runs from the last two overs, but Zahoor Khan came up with a perfect penultimate over and conceded just six runs, cleverly mixing up his deliveries and bowling with cross seam.

With pressure building on him, Wiese went for a big hit in the final over and holed out at the long on boundary.

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Ride On Kusal Mendis Magic To Seal Super 12 Berth With Netherlands Win

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat United Arab Emirates Despite Karthik Meiyappan Hat-Trick

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Register Second Win, Sri Lanka Back Beat United Arab Emirates

Earlier, Muhammad Waseem slammed a composed 50 (41b; 1x4, 3x6) while skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan remained unbeaten on 43 from 29 deliveries to take UAE to a fighting 148 for 3 after electing to bat.

They got off to a slow start with Vritya Aravind struggling to step up before being dismissed for 21 from 32 deliveries.

Once Chundangapoyil Rizwan joined Muhammad Waseem at the crease, runs started flowing.

After Muhammad Waseem's departure, Basil Hameed (25 not out; 14 balls) provided the late push, scoring 33 runs in the last two overs, along with Chundangapoyil Rizwan who remained not out.

Tags

Sports T20 Wordcup Cricket Sports T20 World Cup UAE National Cricket Team Namibia National Cricket Team David Wiese Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Netherlands National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read